You win some, you lose some. A judge has ordered Mary J. Blige to pay her estranged husband $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, and oddly, that's being looked at as a win for her.

Her ex, Martin Isaacs, had actually requested that she pay him $129,319 per month for spousal support.

Matt Baron / Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the court found Martin's number to be unrealistic, but felt that he was entitled to a good chunk of money since that's the lifestyle he had grown accustomed to living during his 12-year marriage to the R&B legend. She had tried to block him from getting spousal support.

Earlier reports suggested the duo did not have a prenuptial agreement.

The report noted that Mary will also have to pay retroactive spousal support dating back to September, in addition to his attorney fees, which total $235,000.

Mary filed for divorce in July 2016. In her divorce filing, she listed the date of separation as "to be determined," which was rather strange.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

As for the reason for the split, Mary J. listed the fairly standard "irreconcilable differences" as the factor. In April, it was reported that Mary's protege Starshell was at the center of the nasty divorce. The New York Post said Martin had been cheating on Mary with the young singer.

WireImage

"Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it's like, how do you not know?," a source said.

Mary often brought Sharshell to red carpet and TV events in hopes to raise her profile. The source said, "It's really... low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her, investing time and money . . . Because no one cared about her music."

"You'd see [Martin and Starshell] out in the studio together, having dinner without Mary," the source said. "And then Mary would be at events with her, and it was awkward because it was obvious they were sleeping together."