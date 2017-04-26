Mary J. Blige's divorce is getting nasty and she's now claiming that her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, cheated on her with her young protege, Starshell.

Sources told the New York Post's Page Six that the alleged infidelity occurred after Mary signed Starshell to her Matriarch Entertainment record label.

In court papers, the R&B legend says the Kendu spent $420,000 on Sharshell. Mary filed for divorce in July 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

Of Kendu's reported relationship with Starshell, a source told Page Six, "Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it's like, how do you not know?"

Mary often brought Sharshell to red carpet and TV events in hopes to raise her profile. The source said, "It's really... low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her, investing time and money . . . Because no one cared about her music."

There have been reports that Kendu and Starshell were in a relationship through a good portion of Mary's marriage.

A second source said, "It was more like one of those things where you end up believing what you want to believe. But Mary had her suspicions."

The first source added, "You'd see [Kendu and Starshell] out in the studio together, having dinner without Mary. And then Mary would be at events with her, and it was awkward because it was obvious they were sleeping together."

The estranged couple reportedly had no prenuptial agreement.

Kendu lawyer told the newspaper, "Allegations that have been made about Kendu are false, unfair, mean-spirited and sad. The court can deal with it if it's relevant. He's a very pleasant guy. He's not abusive. He's not the one going to the press. His goal is to reach an amicable resolution with her and [have] this commentary cease and desist. It doesn't help any of them. It's misleading. He cares about Mary. He wants her to do well."