She's now Britain's new most eligible royal... and she's stunning.

When Prince Harry became officially betrothed to Meghan Markle last week, he was taken off the dating block. However, a new royal is now starting to make hearts flutter.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Amelia Windsor, the granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, was the talk of the evening at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 3, thanks to her eye-popping radiance. The 22-year-old may be 36th in line for the throne, but she very well may have been the queen of the night.

For many in Britain, Amelia's ravishing looks are well known. Last year, Britain's society magazine Tatler dubbed her the "most beautiful royal." Since then, Lady Amelia has been seen at several high profile fashion events and was featured in a Dolce & Gabbana advertisement. In fact, she has a modeling contract with Storm model agency, which boasts Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss as clients.

On Dec. 3, Lady Amelia showed why the unofficial title was no fluke, as she showed off her incredible body in a sheer lace gown. She complemented the outfit with gold heels and a metallic clutch.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The former Edinburgh University student is becoming quite the regular on Britain's social scene, according to local media. In June, Elle UK even called her the "coolest member of the British royal family."

J'adiore! Merci @dior c'était un défilé de rêve 👏🏼💗💎🦋 A post shared by Mel Windsor (@amelwindsor) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Last year, she spoke to Miss Vogue about wanting to make it on her own in the fashion world, rather than capitalize on the family's legacy.

"I would love to make a contribution to any aspect behind the creative process," she said. "On my year abroad I want to really further my understanding of every aspect of a fashion house: from the making of the fabrics to the production of a catwalk show."

Too early to get ready for the era of Lady Amelia? Or too late?