Now that Cameron Douglas is out on parole, he wants to get into the family business.

Michael Douglas' troubled son has asked a New York City judge to let him relocate to Los Angeles and live with his famous grandfather, Kirk Douglas, while he tries to get work as an actor.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, told the court that acting gigs are already being offered.

"For a good actor to be successful, they have to be where the jobs are," Cameron's lawyer told a Manhattan federal court, according to the New York Post's Page Six. Cameron, who was in federal prison for almost seven years on drug charges, would continue drug treatment and probation in California if he were allowed to move, his lawyer said.

Since his release, Cameron has been living in New York City and working as a script reader. He and his girlfriend, Brazilian yoga instructor Viviane Thibes, are also expecting a child.

"It's a good job but it's not his ultimate aspiration," Cameron's lawyer said of script reading gig. "It's a filler for the acting proposals that are starting to come his way."

GMiller/NY Post/Splash News

As part of his probation, Cameron still attends Narcotics Anonymous three times a week, but he is seeking permission to stop, claiming that his therapist thinks the group meetings are no longer needed.

The judge wasn't so quick to agree.

"He has a lifelong drug issue," the judge said. "This is a lifelong challenge."

Since his release, Cameron has had one hiccup that could have landed him behind bars again. In April, he violated the terms of his probation when he was caught with marijuana in his system, a huge no-no.

Picasa / Instagram

The New York Post obtained court records which showed that probation officers told a judge in May that Cameron took a random drug test on April 10 but was "attempting to manipulate the results." After more testing, marijuana was found in his system.

Rather than asking the judge to haul him back to prison, the probation officers recommended that Michael's son be given a second chance, claiming that "relapse is part of the recovery process."

Cameron is set to return to court on Oct. 16 to further detail his relocation aspirations and the status of his drug treatment.

In 2010, Michael said Cameron's imprisonment could be a "blessing in disguise."

Picture Perfect / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

His son, he said, "was going to be dead or somebody was gonna kill him. I think he has a chance to start a new life, and he knows that."