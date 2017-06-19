Miles Teller was arrested for public intoxication in San Diego over the weekend.

Interestingly, it seems like the arrest could have been avoided.

TMZ reported that the "War Dogs" actor was "literally falling down drunk and refusing to cooperate with cops" during his arrest on June 18.

Miles was reportedly partying with friends in Southern California when an officer noticed him struggling to walk or stand up straight on a sidewalk. The officer approached him and he became uncooperative, the report says.

Miles, TMZ says, "lost his balance and almost fell into a traffic lane." He was then placed in handcuffs, but he still had trouble standing up straight.

The report states that Miles was taken to a detox center to essentially sleep it off rather than be taken to jail, which police have the option to do in San Diego. But, once Miles was there, he continued to be uncooperative and the staff supposedly refused to let him stay. It was then that he was formally arrested for public intoxication, which is a misdemeanor.

He was behind bars for about four hours before being released.

He later tweeted that he wasn't arrested. "Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed," he wrote. "I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime."