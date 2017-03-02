That was fast! Just three months after they started dating, Minka Kelly and the "How I Met Your Mother" alum Josh Radnor have called it quits.

Us Weekly reports that the duo split about a month ago.

The couple was very private about their romance, avoiding photographers and never posting about each other on social media.

The two were spotted getting cozy on Dec. 4 at the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala.

"Josh had his arm around Minka's chair," an eyewitness told In Touch at the time. "They were laughing and smiling at each other the whole night."

The romance between Minka and Josh began after she and Wilmer Valderrama briefly rekindled their flame in September 2016. Minka and Wilmer previously dated in 2012. It was started back up after Wilmer split with Demi Lovato, who he dated for six years.

"He's a good friend to me. Wilmer's a really, really good person," she told Power 106's J Cruz and Krystal Bee in September. "And any woman would be lucky to have him. It's funny — he's not my ex. We are good friends, and we always have been. We're not exes!"

Josh has been previously linked to "Eastwick" star Lindsay Price, Marisa Tomei and "Twilight" actress Julia Jones. Minka dated former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for three years.