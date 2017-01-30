Miranda Lambert turned to the bottle after her high-profile divorce in 2015, often drinking until the lights came on.

The country star admits she was drinking more than usual after her marriage to Blake Shelton ended.

"I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra," she told a crowd at a bar in Chicago during a small performance. "I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I'd be sitting there."

Naturally, she wrote a song about it called "Ugly Lights."

"I don't remember when the liquor started kicking in/It's been a while since I been off the stuff," she sings, finishing the song saying, "I'll be sitting here alone/When the ugly lights come on."

Miranda has remained relatively mum on her divorce. Shortly after releasing her album "The Weight of These Wings" in November, she posted an Instagram video and explained why she hasn't been vocal about it in the media.

"I feel really strongly about the only talking I needed to do, I've done and it's on tape, and what all do you say, what all do you not say, it's all there," she said. "All the parts of me, the parts of the pain I went through, everything that happens to a person in their life — especially in the last couple years for me — is on this record."

"People will think what they will and say what they will, but I'm mostly hoping that they're read into this music and feel their own journey," she continued. "There's nothing else you want as a songwriter but to write something down and someone go, 'Hey, that's my story too.'"

Her personal life has come a long way since those early mornings at the bar. In late 2015, she began dating singer-songwriter Anderson East.

On New Year's Eve she posted a photo of her and her man to Instagram.

"Goodbye 2016. Thanks for everything!," she wrote. "Here's to 2017... to lessons and blessin's, music and memories, friendships and hardships. I'm ready for all. And I'm so thankful to ring in this new year with love."