Surprise ... and surprise! "New Girl" star Hannah Simone has been secretly married for over a year and a half to TV personality Jesse Giddings. The couple is also expecting their first child together.

Charley Gallay / WireImage

Us Weekly broke the news that the duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July 2016. Still, the actress and the TV host/photographer have yet to officially confirm that they are an item, although they've often posted images of each other on social media.

It's not known how long the two have been an item, but they were spotted together in fall 2014.

In December 2015, he shared an image of Hannah on Instagram, calling her his "muse."

"Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know on a 💯 New Girl episodes shot this week!!! Here's to another 💯!! @therealhannahsimone #🍔 🎉🎉🎉 #Muse," he said.

A few weeks later, he shared an image with Hannah and a dog. "Selfie competition: Hannah and I clearly lost to Mare," he wrote.

Around Christmas last year, she shared an image of them with two friends packed in a car.

"4 suitcases + 3 men over six feet tall + 2 sacks full of over sixty presents + 1 Mini Cooper = perfect Canadian Christmas madness," she said.

Simone's pregnancy works out perfectly with her "New Girl" character who found out she's pregnant on the recent season finale.