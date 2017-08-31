"New Girl" star Hannah Simone gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month, E! News is reporting.

A rep for the actress confirmed that Hannah and her husband, Jesse Giddings, welcomed a baby, but little else is known.

The couple is typically full of surprises. In April, it was reveled that they had been secretly married for a year and a half. Interestingly, her real life pregnancy coincided with her character's pregnancy on "New Girl."

The actress and the TV host/photographer are both fiercely protective of their personal lives, but they've often posted images of each other on social media.

It's not known how long the two have been an item, but they were spotted together in fall 2014.

In December 2015, he shared an image of Hannah on Instagram, calling her his "muse."

"Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know on a 💯 New Girl episodes shot this week!!! Here's to another 💯!! @therealhannahsimone #🍔 🎉🎉🎉 #Muse," he said.

Selfie competition: Hannah and I clearly lost to Mare. #longpawadvantage #bestinshowingoff #outfoxedbyadog A post shared by Jesse Giddings (@jessegiddings) on Dec 23, 2015 at 6:33pm PST

A few weeks later, he shared an image with Hannah and a dog. "Selfie competition: Hannah and I clearly lost to Mare," he wrote.