In a new Instagram post, Nikki Reed shared a photo of the placenta pills she had made after she gave birth to her first child, 3-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

WireImage

"Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!!" Nikki, who is married to Ian Somerhalder, captioned the photo. "Ps sending love to all you mamas out there doing whatever feels right for you! This was recommended to me by my doula but that does not mean it's for everyone :). Just do you!"

The 29 year old has adopted several unique practices since giving birth to her daughter. For starters, she and Ian vowed to take a month of social media silence after their little girl arrived.

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," the actress told Fit Pregnancy before Bodhi was born. "After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate."

Kim Kardashian West, Alicia Silverstone and January Jones have also consumed placenta pills after giving birth to their children.

In December 2015, Kim blogged about the pills: "Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it," she wrote.