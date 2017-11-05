Patton Oswalt married his fiance, Meredith Salenger, on Saturday.

The actor, who lost his first wife unexpectedly last year, and Meredith said "I do" at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood, E! News reported, adding that the Jewish ceremony began at 5:15 pm and lasted 15 minutes.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

E! said that Meredith "was teary throughout the ceremony." She wore an off-the-shoulder white dress and carried a bouquet of bright pink and red peonies, the report said.

In keeping with Jewish tradition, Patton broke a glass at the end of the ceremony while guests shouted, "Mazel Tov."

The reception, which was held at the Jim Henson Company Lot studio, was decorated with white twinkle lights strung across the ceiling. Long farmhouse tables were set up for a family style dinner.

"Everyone was coming up and congratulating Patton and Meredith," a source told E!. "They seemed blissfully happy and in love."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The nuptials come 18 months after the death Patton's first wife, Michelle McNamara, who passed away in April 2016. Michelle passed due to a combination of prescription drugs and an undiagnosed heart condition, Patton told AP.

Patton was open about the grief he felt after her death.

He clearly found love again, and in July the comedian announced that he and Meredith had gotten engaged. So, how did these two meet? Through a mutual friend. Patton said he was supposed to attend a friend's dinner party, but had to cancel, he told the Jim and Sam Show.

"The next day, Meredith sent me a Facebook message, saying, 'Ugh you missed some amazing lasagna last night. You really screwed up,'" he recalled.

Soon, the duo was writing to each other every night, though they had still never met in person at this point. After three months of the written correspondence, they finally met. Three months after that, the couple was engaged.

Congrats!