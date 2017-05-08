"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks has been fired from the Bravo show after she confessed to being the source a date rape rumor involving other cast members.

It all came to a head on May 7 during a "Housewives" reunion show.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Phaedra had spread a rumor that indicated that co-stars Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug Porsha Williams and and take advantage of her sexually. TMZ reports that Phaedra was told in early April that she had been fired for her out-of-line comments.

Phaedra, for what it's worth, maintained that she was only repeating what she heard.

"I'm sorry, I shouldn't have repeated it. I didn't know," Phaedra told an emotional Porsha backstage at the reunion show. "If something would have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend."

Annette Brown/Bravo

Porsha shot back at Phaedra and said she now felt silly because she had been sticking up for her.

"You gotta give me some answers, because what I feel is you used me as a pawn against Kandi and that's why my heart is sunken right now," Porsha said. "They ain't ever said nothing to deserve no s--- like that and you know it."

"I'm sorry. I shouldn't have repeated it," Phaedra said again. "I mean I'm sorry. Hell, I didn't know if it was true or not."

Later, Porsha apologized to Kandi. "I'm here to be direct and I'm here to say that I am very, very upset for being used as a pawn," she said. "I feel horrible. From me, I am apologizing to you."

Host Andy Cohen told Phaedra she had been caught in a a "megawatt lie."

"What more can I do? I apologized already and the person I'm most concerned about is Porsha," she said. "I'm sorry that it hurt Kandi as well."