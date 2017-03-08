Leave it to Prince Harry to charm the heck out of the one-time leader of the free world.

Former President George W. Bush met the lovable royal last year at the Invictus Games in Orlando and told People magazine that he walked away "impressed."

Asked if Harry was "Prince Charming," Bush said told the mag, "Actually, he was!"

Clearly in a less romantic sense, the former Commander-in-Chief sees what Harry's lady love Meghan Markle sees.

"I wasn't sure what to expect, he probably wasn't sure what to expect from me either," Bush said. "He is a charming person and he cares deeply about the vets. I was very impressed by him."

Both Bush and Harry share a passion for veterans -- Harry's Invictus Games are a paralympic-style sporting event for wounded veterans; Bush released a book of paintings of wounded military veterans.

The former top man in America said his meeting with the royal has gotten him involved in Harry's passion project (the third installment of the Games will be held in Toronto in late September).

"What he's done with the Invictus Games is really good," Bush said. "As a matter of fact, I'm going down to the Invictus training camp next week to say hello to our team and to some of the members I already know and tell them we want to help them."

Along with his Games, Harry's focus lately has been on Meghan. On March 3 she joined her man while attending the wedding of his pal Tom Inskip, who wed Lara Hughes-Young in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Maybe it was a sign of things to come. On March 1 a friend of Harry's told Us Weekly things are heating up between he and Meghan and an engagement is likely by the end of summer.

A friend of Meghan's told Us, "They're so in love. I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150."