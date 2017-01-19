Britney Spears' hunky new man, fitness model Sam Asghari, isn't being faithful to the pop star, according to a former reality TV star who claims she is, in fact, in a relationship with him.

Morgan Osman, who once starred in two episodes of Oxygen's "Bad Girls Club" in 2010, says she has proof, too.

Happy New Year 🖤Wearing MY collection collaboration 'Chayanne' Jumpsuit in black #femmexmb @femme_la #blessed #vegas #2017 A photo posted by Ｍｏｒｇａｎ Ｂｒｉτ τ ａｎｙ Ｏｓｍａｎ (@morganbosman_) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:46pm PST

Last weekend, Morgan shared a photo of her kissing a man that appeared to be Sam and even tagged the "Make Me" singer in the post. She implied that the picture was taken very, very recently.

"So much fun the other day!" she captioned the photo taken on a pier. She has since deleted the image.

Britney and Sam began dating after he starred in her "Slumber Party" music video in late October. Morgan, though, tells The Dirty that she is his woman, not Brit.

"I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney he is using you," Morgan told the website. "I don't know why everyone is attacking me, Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person."

Britney hasn't been shy about her relationship with Sam. The two have often shared images of each other on social media and they even spent New Year's Eve together.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

On Jan. 13, she even dropped the "L" word when it came to her beau.

While sharing a shirtless image of Sam at the gym, she wrote, "Mad love ❤️ for this one."