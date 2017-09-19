Rosie O'Donnell's estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, is nine-weeks pregnant, the 20 year old has revealed.

This will be Rosie's first grandchild, but Chelsea is making it clear that she doesn't want the TV host to have anything to do with her baby.

"It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child's life -- and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest," Chelsea told The Daily Mail.

Calling her mother by her first name only, Chelsea added, "Rosie and I don't have a relationship anymore. I don't think it can ever be mended. I really don't think there is any hope for our relationship."

Chelsea is due in early May. It will be her first child with her 32-year-old husband, Nicholas Alliegro, whom she secretly married in July 2016.

"I really don't care if I have a boy or a girl, I'm just hoping for a healthy baby. Nick would really like a boy, but as far as I am concerned, so long as it's healthy, that's what matters," she said. "When we went to the obstetrician they gave us a little bag with tiny diapers and a green onesie, which I thought looked like a boy's color -- but I think it was meant to be neutral."

Rosie and Chelsea have had a severely fractured relationship for years. The topsy-turvy relationship hit a new low earlier this year when Chelsea accused her famous mom of abuse, telling The Daily Mail that Rosie once locked her in her bedroom and threatened to attack her with a wine bottle.

Rosie vehemently denied any incident ever took place and chalked it up to another "sold lie," implying that her daughter had been paid to make up tales.

The alleged incident occurred in 2015. After that, a chain reaction started during which Chelsea went missing for several days. At the time, Rosie said her daughter suffered from mental illness. Chelsea was later found with an older man she met online -- and she claimed her mom knew where she was all along.

On the day that Chelsea turned 18, she moved to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother. But last summer, Rosie and Chelsea reunited and all seemed well.

In October 2016, it was reported that Chelsea had secretly married Nick several months earlier when they discovered that Chelsea was pregnant. She reportedly suffered a miscarriage a few weeks later.

"I told Rosie about the miscarriage but she never seemed to care or even asked any questions, like it didn't matter to her," Nick told The Daily Mail at the time.

The former host of "The View" denied all the allegations and sent a very, very lengthy response to The Daily Mail in which she said Chelsea is "mentally ill" and making up lies for money.

Rosie said her daughter is "very sick," "not capable of truth or reason, and had not been in touch with anyone since "her husband tried to extort 9000 dollars from this family the day after the lesion in her frontal lobe was detected."

Like her mother, Chelsea said she doesn't speak to her siblings either.

"I don't currently talk to any of my siblings," she said. "I hope to speak to them eventually but I don't want to push it. They stopped talking to me and then I lost all their numbers."