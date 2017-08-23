Prince Harry and Megan Markle are likely to be ushering out 2017 in style... with an engagement, according to a former royal insider.

Darren McGrady, who was the former chef to the late Princess Diana and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, anticipates that Harry will propose in December, likely around Christmas. His logic is based on timing and the royal schedule.

"I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that," Chef Darren told Hello! magazine. "And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen."

Darren seems to love the pairing of Harry and the "Suits" actress," saying she is "naturally like Diana."

Harry's close friend, former Marine Kirstie Ennis, was asked last month if she thought a marriage was happening, and she nodded.

"I don't think I'm worried about the wedding," she reportedly said, according to the Daily Mail. "I'm worried about the after-party."

Engagement chatter has been enveloping the couple for some time. An insider recently told E! News that an engagement is "fast approaching."

"It's, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future," the source said in July. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year."

"Right now, Meghan is trying to keep her head down, work hard and stay out of the media. The past few months have been difficult and had its ups and downs with the amount of attention on her future with Harry, engagement talk, wedding talk, etc. She's hoping that if this is something that happens they can keep the news private for a while before having to go public," the source said. "They talk about their future plans together all the time. There's no doubt that he won't propose before the year is out and it won't come as a surprise to Meghan."