All signs point to an imminent tying of the knot for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Euan Cherry/WENN.com

The British press is reporting that the Royal Palace staff "have been briefed about Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement in a secret meeting -- and told the couple are planning a non-traditional wedding."

Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was reportedly present at the regal gathering as palace staff were informed that the pair planned on a different kind of royal wedding.

Telegraph/REX/Shutterstock

A source told the Daily Star that Harry and Meghan might make an official announcement sometime between now and the New Year!

"They are engaged," said the source, who added that the duo "are trying to sort a few things out now, like house hunting for a retreat and other things."

The insider continued, explaining that "it will be up to them to decide when to announce it as they want to do it their own way, which Her Majesty agrees with."

So far there has been no official word from Kensington Palace regarding the rumors.

Mark Blinch / Reuters / Splash

The online world has been going nuts lately with claims that the Prince and the "Suits" star will announce their engagement any minute now.

Royal fans have been refreshing their devices with bated breath, waiting to learn if there have been any new developments for the fifth in line to the throne.

The Daily Mail came up with a list of 11 reasons why they believe Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan , 36, will most likely make the announcement any minute now. Here's what they said:

Meghan's body double on "Suits" revealed in a Facebook post that the actress is leaving the show prior to Season 8. Meghan is moving her beloved dogs to London. U.K. bookies have stopped accepting bets on a 2018 Royal wedding. Moving vans were spotted outside Meghan's Toronto home as she reportedly plans to move to Kensington Palace with Harry. Even the BBC has sources saying to "expect an announcement." Rather than spending the holidays with her family as she has in years past, Meghan reportedly headed off to Britain instead. Harry met his potential future mother-in-law during the Invictus Games in Toronto, where he was pictured with Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland. Meghan has met Queen Elizabeth. It appears that Meghan now has her own car in London. Many of her possessions have also reportedly been shipped over.

10. Not long after landing in London, Meghan went on a big media-frenzied shopping trip that included a trip to a spa.

11. A Google search slipup seems to imply the couple are already hitched.