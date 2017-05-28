Is there bad blood brewing between Ryan Seacrest and ABC?

Rumors have been swirling for weeks claiming that Ryan is on the verge of signing on to host the reboot of "American Idol," which is moving from FOX to ABC.

But negotiations have cooled and become much more complicated, reports Page Six's Richard Johnson, following Katy Perry's May 16 announcement that she'll be a judge on the singing competition show -- which TMZ claims is paying the pop star $25 million.

A source told Page Six that ABC initially offered Ryan more than $10 million to host the reboot.

At his high point on the old FOX incarnation of "Idol," reports TMZ, Ryan was making $15 million a season -- the same amount as judge Jennifer Lopez.

But Ryan wants more from the network and wasn't happy with the first offer, considering he hosted the original "Idol" for 15 seasons and is synonymous with the brand.

"Ryan isn't pleased with the protracted negotiations," a source familiar with the talks told Page Six. "But he is hopeful that a deal can be reached given his affection for the show." (An ABC spokesperson told Page Six, "We don't comment on negotiations or salary.")

According to Richard Rushfield, the author of "American Idol: The Untold Story," Ryan is rethinking things. "[He] was suddenly asking himself why he would come back for a 16th season at a salary [much smaller than that] of the newcomer judge," Richard wrote in his e-mail newsletter, the Ankler, reports Page Six.

Ryan, of course, was named as the new co-host of New York City-based "Live With Kelly and Ryan" barely a month ago. If he hosts "Idol," that means he'll have to fly back and forth to Los Angeles to tape the competition show multiple times during the week. Because of this, too, he "has grown notably cooler on the prospect [of hosting 'Idol']," Richard wrote.

Meanwhile, Katy has made it clear she's proud of her enormous salary.

Though she hasn't confirmed the $25 million figure reported by TMZ, she hasn't corrected it either. ("Perry is not getting $25 million," a network insider told Page Six.)

According to E! News, after her judging role was confirmed, Katy told 103.5 KTU radio host Carolina Bermudez, "I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid," she said. "And you know why? I got paid more than, like, pretty much any guy that's been on that show. And, by the way, I love men. So I'm a paid woman, and I'm ready for a beautiful man."

"I really wanted to join this show at the right time. I always have. We've always been in negotiations for several years -- it's never been right, but now when they kind of like brought it to a new home... it's perfect," she added.