Selena Gomez gets a major haircut -- See the new look!
Selena Gomez got rid of the same old hairstyle. The pop star and Instagram royal chopped of her hair and showed off the results on social media.
On April 25, Selena posted a photo of two photos to Instagram showing her hair significantly shorter than we've really ever seen it. Her locks don't even go to her shoulders anymore.
She didn't caption the images that show a side and full profile, fully capturing the haircut.
Her new 'do shows lots of layers.
It's not known what day she actually went under the scissors, but it was sometime recent. Last week she was at Coachella with her boyfriend The Weeknd with her usual long locks. The two posted a selfie from the festivities.
A week before that, the couple went Instagram official when he posted an image of his lady kissing his forehead.
The two singers first started dating just after the new year after they were spotted making out in Santa Monica, Calif. Since they, they have been pretty inseparable -- they've checked out Coachella together and have already taken a vacation to Italy. Selena has been spotted backstage at several of his concerts, as well.
Selena is certainly The Weeknd's mane lady.