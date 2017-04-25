Selena Gomez got rid of the same old hairstyle. The pop star and Instagram royal chopped of her hair and showed off the results on social media.

On April 25, Selena posted a photo of two photos to Instagram showing her hair significantly shorter than we've really ever seen it. Her locks don't even go to her shoulders anymore.

She didn't caption the images that show a side and full profile, fully capturing the haircut.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Her new 'do shows lots of layers.

It's not known what day she actually went under the scissors, but it was sometime recent. Last week she was at Coachella with her boyfriend The Weeknd with her usual long locks. The two posted a selfie from the festivities.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

A week before that, the couple went Instagram official when he posted an image of his lady kissing his forehead.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

The two singers first started dating just after the new year after they were spotted making out in Santa Monica, Calif. Since they, they have been pretty inseparable -- they've checked out Coachella together and have already taken a vacation to Italy. Selena has been spotted backstage at several of his concerts, as well.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Selena is certainly The Weeknd's mane lady.