Shakira and her longtime love, soccer stud Gerard Pique, are the subject of split rumors.

On Oct. 6, a source told Spanish website Cotilleo, "It's something serious and she has been the one who has finally made the decision."

FayesVision/WENN.com

The report (via the Daily Mail) claimed the two are no longer living together. Shakira, the source said, "could no longer cope with the situation."

Colombian press had recently began to speculate about their romance.

The couple were last seen together in Argentina in June at the wedding of Gerard's former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Shakira and Gerard have two children, Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2.

David R.Rico/WENN.com

In the past, Shakira has gushed about her man.

"He's got his feet on the ground and is very practical about problem-solving. When I get stressed about how to organize things or juggle it all, he helps put it all in perspective," she once said. "And he is my biggest support. We're both very hands-on parents, so it never feels like one is carrying the entire load on their own. He probably lets them have a little more chocolate than I'd like, though."

Despite the report, Gerard shared a video of Shakira singing a song on Twitter on Friday, captioning it with heart-eye emojis and emojis blowing kisses.