Amber Portwood's relationship with Matt Baier is officially over (at least for the time being) and, obviously, the wedding is off. Now, the "Teen Mom" star is opening up about the demise of the romance.

Amber said it all started in April when Matt, who is a recovering drug addict, offered castmate Catelynn Lowell a Xanax to calm her nerves at a "Teen Mom" press day. The fact that Matt even had the pills on him sent Amber over the edge.

"It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel's back," she told Us Weekly. "We're not together now."

"Now" could be the key word, as there have been reports that she and Matt are filming WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp."

"I think therapy in general would help," she said.

Over the course of their relationship, there have been rumors that Matt has been unfaithful. There were rumors that he is a deadbeat dad to several kids. There was once a rumor that he was trying to flirt with fellow "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham. Amber, though, doesn't believe everything she reads.

"I don't believe he's cheated on me," she said, but acknowledged that he's been untruthful with her in the past. Still, for her to even consider going back to Matt, she told Us, there needs to be "no more lying, no more verbal attacks against each other."

"There's a lot that needs to be worked on for us to even think of being together," she says. "He hasn't been the best. He's just met a person that doesn't deal with his [crap.] But he's also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn't want to let go."

While not giving up on all hope of rekindling the flame, Amber told the mag, "At this point, I told him it's pretty much up to him to save this relationship."

The couple was set to tie the knot this fall. They were also set to get married in 2016, but the wedding was "put on the back burner" as they worked through "certain things together."