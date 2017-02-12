Celebs usually take fashion risks at the Grammys, but Twenty One Pilots really went for it this year when they opted to accept their win in their underwear!

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun looked put together in suits earlier in the night, but immediately ripped off their pants when their win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was announced.

The funny guys, who won for their hit song "Stressed Out," proceeded to the podium in their boxer briefs, but not without explaining the reasoning behind the outfit surprise.

Tyler said that before making it big, the boys had been watching the Grammys one year lounging around at home in their underwear. And, that's when they came up with this brilliant idea.

"Josh said to me -- and, we were no one at the time -- he turned to me and he said, 'If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.'"

The artist finished off his acceptance on a serious note, despite being literally in only his briefs.

"I want everyone at home who's watching to know that you can be next," Tyler said. "So watch out okay, because anyone from anywhere can do anything."