When most people adopt from Malawi, it can take up to seven months, but that didn't happen for Madonna, who wrapped up the process in just two weeks.

Still, TMZ claims this wasn't a case of preferential celebrity treatment.

The superstar first applied to adopt Esther and Stella on January 25. On Feb. 7, the court signed off on the adoption and Madonna got custody of the twin girls. The reason why the process was so fast, the website says, is because Madge had already gone through the process twice in Malawi.

"The court took that into consideration, as well as her extensive charitable work in the country," the site reported.

However, the adoption isn't set in stone yet. According to the report, a government appointed guardian will travel with Madonna and the girls to the United States to monitor how she cares for them. That process isn't a fast one and could take up to a year to complete. If all goes well and the government worker gives a good report about Madge and the girls' living situation, the adoption will be officially finalized.

After Madonna first applied for the adoption, she denied it. Then, on Feb. 7, she confirmed the rumors on Instagram.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote, alongside a pic of her and girls. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!"

The girls have reportedly been in an orphanage almost since they day they were born -- their biological mother died five days after giving birth and their dad couldn't afford to feed them, as he already had five children. Esther and Stella have known Madonna since at least last summer, but they apparently don't know about her fame yet.