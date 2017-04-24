Zayn Malik loves to kiss and tell when it comes to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The One Directioner-turned-solo-singer planted a smooch on his lady love to commemorate her 22nd birthday. His short and sweet caption will melt your heart.

On April 23, Zayn shared a black and white photo of himself giving Gigi a kiss on the cheek.

happy birthday to my everything ❤️ A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

"Happy birthday to my everything ❤️," he told his 21.6 million Instagram followers. It seems fair to say that his No. 1 follower, Gigi, liked the post the most.

Gigi, too, posted a pic from her birthday.

The Victoria's Secret model shared a snap of her holding a cake that read "Happy Birthday Gigi." In the image, she wears a pink blazer and white undershirt. Zayn, as his did in the image he shared, kisses her in the photo.

💕 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

She captioned it simply with a multiple heart emoji.

Gigi's fellow supermodel sister, Bella Hadid, also wished her sister a happy birthday by sharing a Snapchat of her and Gigi appropriately singing Taylor's Swift's song "22."

Gigi and her beau first began dating in November 2015. They've had a few hiccups in the road, but seem fully in love. In January, there were even rumors that two had gotten engaged after Zayn debuted a tattoo of the word "love" on his right knuckle. At the same time, Gigi was spotted wearing a ring on that ever-so-telling finger.

Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The duo never confirmed nor denied their relationship status. A month later, though, Gigi told Ellen DeGeneres about their first meeting.

"We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, 'You're really cute,'" she said. "We connected really quickly."