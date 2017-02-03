Emma Roberts is back in the red! The actress has once again traded in her sunny blond locks and opted for something a little more fiery.

The 25-year-old is now rocking a hue that she's affectionately calling Cayenne Spice.

Things got hot today 🔥 @emmaroberts #CayenneSpice #NineZeroOne #901Girl A photo posted by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

"We colored Emma's hair red last year around this same time and loved it," her hair colorist Nicki Lee told Us Weekly. "Work caused her to go back to blonde, so at the first opportunity, we took her back to red. We really went for it this time and made her a spicy copper."

She added, "We played around with the name a bit and collectively came up with Cayenne Spice."

The blond to red switch took three hours.

Nicki was all too happy to show off her famous client's new mane on Instagram.

"Things got hot today 🔥 @emmaroberts #CayenneSpice #NineZeroOne #901Girl," the co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood wrote.

The woman who cut Emma's hair, Riawna Capri, also shared an image of the finished product.

🔥🌶🔥 @EmmaRoberts rockin her new hue #CayenneSpice created by @nikkilee901 🎨 and then I got to create the #texture ✂️✂️✂️ love this chic, so much #901girl #ninezeroone A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:13am PST

"🔥🔥 @EmmaRoberts rockin her new hue #CayenneSpice created by @nikkilee901 🎨 and then I got to create the #texture ✂️✂️✂️ love this chic, so much #901girl #ninezeroone," Riawna wrote.

This is hardly Emma's first foray with a red tone. Just before the Coachella music festival in 2016, she wore a "desert rose" color, something the "Scream Queens" actress kept for nearly three months. She showed it off several times on Instagram.

Change is always a good idea 👻 #DesertRose thanks to @nikkilee901 & @riawnacapri ❤️ A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Mar 23, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

Downtown down time @kakeykake A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Apr 29, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

Her hair, she told Us last year, often dictates how she'll do her makeup.

"When I have blonde hair I can just do mascara, bronzer and some concealer," she said. "When you have dark hair, I have to wear more makeup because I'm so pale."