Emma Roberts ditches blond locks for 'cayenne spice'
Emma Roberts is back in the red! The actress has once again traded in her sunny blond locks and opted for something a little more fiery.
The 25-year-old is now rocking a hue that she's affectionately calling Cayenne Spice.
"We colored Emma's hair red last year around this same time and loved it," her hair colorist Nicki Lee told Us Weekly. "Work caused her to go back to blonde, so at the first opportunity, we took her back to red. We really went for it this time and made her a spicy copper."
She added, "We played around with the name a bit and collectively came up with Cayenne Spice."
The blond to red switch took three hours.
Nicki was all too happy to show off her famous client's new mane on Instagram.
"Things got hot today 🔥 @emmaroberts #CayenneSpice #NineZeroOne #901Girl," the co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood wrote.
The woman who cut Emma's hair, Riawna Capri, also shared an image of the finished product.
"🔥🔥 @EmmaRoberts rockin her new hue #CayenneSpice created by @nikkilee901 🎨 and then I got to create the #texture ✂️✂️✂️ love this chic, so much #901girl #ninezeroone," Riawna wrote.
This is hardly Emma's first foray with a red tone. Just before the Coachella music festival in 2016, she wore a "desert rose" color, something the "Scream Queens" actress kept for nearly three months. She showed it off several times on Instagram.
Her hair, she told Us last year, often dictates how she'll do her makeup.
"When I have blonde hair I can just do mascara, bronzer and some concealer," she said. "When you have dark hair, I have to wear more makeup because I'm so pale."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Feb. 01, 2017 Get to know all the new stars in 'Fifty Shades Darker'