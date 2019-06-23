2019 BET Awards: See all the best photos from inside and backstage
Wonderwall.com is taking a behind-the-scenes look at everything that happened during the 2019 BET Awards. Let's start with this fun photo of Taraji P. Henson and Regina Hall looking glamorous during the BET Awards show at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Keep clicking to see more of the award show's best moments...
Wonderwall.com is taking a behind-the-scenes look at everything that happened during the 2019 BET Awards. Let's start with this fun photo of Taraji P. Henson and Regina Hall looking glamorous during the BET Awards show at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Keep clicking to see more of the award show's best moments...