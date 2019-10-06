When Beyonce walks into a party, she is always the center of attention!

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

The Queen B dominated the Atlanta opening of Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday night, making a surprise appearance at the party.

She looked literally statuesque in a gold, sparkling Yousef Al Jasmi gown, which she later showed off in multiple photos on social media.

Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay, Samuel L. Jackson, Kelly Rowland and Halle Berry were among the celebrities who attended the star-studded event.