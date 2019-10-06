Beyonce makes a surprise appearance at Tyler Perry Studios opening
When Beyonce walks into a party, she is always the center of attention!
The Queen B dominated the Atlanta opening of Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday night, making a surprise appearance at the party.
She looked literally statuesque in a gold, sparkling Yousef Al Jasmi gown, which she later showed off in multiple photos on social media.
Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay, Samuel L. Jackson, Kelly Rowland and Halle Berry were among the celebrities who attended the star-studded event.
