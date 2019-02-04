Anna Faris not feuding with Chris Pratt and his fiancé Katherine Schwarzenegger, despite a made-up report. Gossip Cop can debunk the claim. There's simply no truth to it.

Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

According to RadarOnline, the actress isn't happy about her ex-husband getting engaged to his new fiancé after only seven months of dating. An alleged insider tells the blog that Faris "is really put off by how quickly he fell in love" following their split and it "bothers her tremendously" that he's moving on.

The site's story doesn't make much sense from the start. Faris started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett just two months after she and Pratt separated in August 2017. The actress moved on rather quickly herself. Still, the outlet's supposed source says Faris has been "telling people that Chris and Katherine won't last," and her alleged comments "got back to Katherine, and let's just say that Anna will not be getting a wedding invite!"

None of this is remotely accurate. In reality, Faris congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger on their engagement after the actor revealed the news on Instagram. "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!" she commented on her ex-husband's post.

Shortly later, Faris opened up about Pratt's engagement on her podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified." The actress noted that the actor texted her the news before he announced it publicly, and she wrote back, "Ah! That's amazing." Faris went on to say she jokingly offered to officiate the wedding. She further said on her podcast, "I knew that it was going to happen. I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other." The actress also made it clear that "there isn't any bitterness" between her and Pratt.

Unfortunately, this narrative about Faris being upset over her ex-husband's engagement isn't new. Last month, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely claiming the actress was "furious" about Pratt and Schwarzenegger getting married. Shortly after that, the outlet said Faris believed Pratt and Schwarzenegger were just rushing into marriage because of their religious views, and it annoyed her that they were tying the knot so quickly.

Faris herself has gone out of her way to let it be known that she's happy for Pratt and his fiancé. These various articles claiming otherwise are completely baseless. Despite the gossip media's insistence on creating a soap opera out of the situation, there's simply no animosity between the exes or resentment about the actor getting married again.

More on Gossip Cop:

Angelina Jolie Hired Private Investigators To Spy On Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron?

Nicole Kidman Acting As Keith Urban's Movie Agent?

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Living With His Mom?