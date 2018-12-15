Kanye West's Twitter rant about Drake hasn't escalated, but it sure has expanded.

After Ariana Grande joked about the beef while promoting her new single, "Imagine," Kanye tweeted that she should be more careful with her timing and not use other people's problems as a means of self-promotion. His reply sparked an apology from Ariana, but not before others weighed in, including her ex, Pete Davidson.

The online feuding began last week, when Kanye went on a Twitter tear accusing Drake of threatening his family, among other things. Ariana was hoping to promote a new single at the time and she joked to her followers about how much bandwidth the 'Ye tweets were getting.

"Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley [Cyrus]and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u," she posted (via TMZ).

Kanye promptly responded, accusing Ariana of being opportunistic at a time when Kanye, who has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, was struggling.

"I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me," he wrote in response to the singer.

"All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song."

Ariana soon clapped back at the rapper before acknowledging her tweet may have been uncalled for.

"With all due respect, I don't need to use anyone to promote anything. Period. I was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women," she wrote. "It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today."

Kanye went on to post multiple tweets about his own mental health, the fact that he's still off his meds and how that affects his ability to make music.

"No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful," he wrote in one post.

"I cannot be on meds and make watch the throne level or dark fantasy level music. You don't make runaway on medication. Even alcohol is and addictive substance called spirits that actually block our earthly connection to our spirit when we drown ourselves in it," he added.

"I'm loving the new music I've been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again. Remember when dark fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also."

Pete Davidson, who's spoken openly about his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder and depression, jumped on Twitter to tell users why he thought 'Ye was in the right.

"Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health [sic]. I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this," Pete wrote. "We need people like Kanye. No on should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted."

Ariana's friend, Nicki Minaj, seemed to agree. "We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete," she tweeted. "Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action."

As Pete probably recalls from when he was engaged to Ariana, her fans can be brutal on social media when they think she's being attacked. He apparently faced more backlash for siding with Kanye, before posting an Instagram message on Saturday that friends and followers including Jon Cryer, Jada Pinkett Smith and other celebs clearly thought sounded suicidal.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," Pete wrote. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

Multiple outlets have reported he then deleted his account.

Soon afterwards, Ariana began tweeting at Pete that she was "downstairs" and available to support him if he needed help. She later deleted the posts, according to ET.

Pete's friend, Jon, has since posted that Pete is "at SNL and accounted for" and assuring him that he is "loved." TMZ has since reported the NYPD followed up by checking on the comic.