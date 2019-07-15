Ben Affleck is not dating personal chef Gabrielle Coniglio, despite a false tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the story. It's totally fabricated.

"Ben's Cooking Up A Hot New Romance" reads a headline in the latest issue of NW. The accompanying article says the actor has hired a 28-year-old chef to get him on a vegan diet, but he's also been "getting saucy" with her. "She's impressed Ben in the kitchen, she listens to what he wants and has a lot of experience cooking vegan dishes," a supposed source tells the magazine. The alleged insider further contends that Affleck's neighbors recently saw Coniglio carrying groceries to his house in Brentwood while he was spending the afternoon with Matt Damon.

The outlet's article includes very few details about when and how this supposed relationship started. The tabloid's story is also based on claims from an anonymous "source," but Gossip Cop reached out to Affleck's spokesperson, who tells us on the record that he's not dating Coniglio. The actor's rep didn't acknowledge whether or not she's even his personal chef, but we can confirm there's no romance between the two.

Additionally, NW has already proven to know very little about the actor's personal life. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Affleck was pursuing a romance with Kate Beckinsale. The outlet contended that the actor was hitting on his Pearl Harbor co-star and planning to take her out on a date. The storyline was completely made-up.

Back in April, Gossip Cop called out the publication for wrongly reporting that Affleck was having a baby with then-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. The ex-couple split shortly after we debunked the bogus story. In January, the untrustworthy magazine made up a ridiculous story about Jennifer Lopez dumping Alex Rodriguez to reunite with Affleck. The singer and the former MLB star got engaged two months later.

And last August, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was taking him back for the sake of their kids. The exes finalized their divorce two months later. To say that NW has a poor track record when it comes to accurately reporting about the actor's personal life would be an understatement. The tabloid's various narratives are consistently disproven by the passage of time. The same will follow suit for this latest article involving Affleck and the personal chef he's not dating.

