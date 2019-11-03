Bette Midler is finding humor in Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admission scandal.

The legendary actress declared on Twitter that the "Full House" star has nothing to worry about...mostly due to her celebrity status. However, despite her star power, the "Beaches" actress doesn't even know how to spell her name!

"Lori Laughlin [sic] has pleaded not guilty to new college admissions charges," she wrote. "She must be really starting to panic that they judge might put her away for...oh, I don't know...hours!" Midler joked.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly revealed that Loughlin had considered taking a plea deal in the college admission case after being hit with additional bribery charges, but that her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, changed her mind.

"Lori turned the corner and backed out of considering a guilty plea due to her husband's insistence," the source said. "She had been talking to her lawyers about it, but her friends and family were encouraging her to pursue a plea deal. She's only listening to Mossimo though."

The couple was accused of handing over $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, admission to the University of Southern California as members of the crew team despite the fact that they never played the sport.

Felicity Huffman, also involved in the highly publicized scandal, plead guilty and served 11 days in prison.