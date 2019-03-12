Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are not moving in together, despite an absurd tabloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct the story. It's completely false.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

According to OK! Australia, the singer is selling her Malibu home because she's "on the hunt for a love pad" with her A Star Is Born co-star. An alleged insider tells the magazine that Cooper was the reason behind Gaga's recent split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino, while the actor's own relationship with Irina Shayk is coming to an end.

"They're both so attracted to one another," says a supposed source, who further contends that Cooper and Gaga's pals "aren't surprised they're discretely looking for a home together." The actor shares a nearly two-year-old daughter with Shayk, but the tipster maintains that the Russian supermodel has been devoting all of her time to their daughter while Cooper and Gaga "dive into the next phase of their relationship."

The outlet's premise is flat-out ridiculous. Just last week, Cooper and Shayk had dinner at Jennifer Garner's house, along with their daughter and the actor's mom. The idea that Cooper is having a love affair with Gaga while his girlfriend looks after their daughter is entirely false.

Additionally, the tabloid's article is based on claims from an anonymous and untraceable "source," but Gossip Cop reached out to Gaga's spokesperson, who tells us on the record that it's untrue. Despite what the magazine's so-called "insider" claims, a rep qualified to speak on the singer's behalf assures us she and Cooper aren't moving in together.

It's worth noting, Cooper purchased a $13.5 million townhouse in Manhattan just a few months ago. The actor also owns a home in Los Angeles, but spends a large chunk of his time in New York City. Regardless of Cooper's current living situation, he's not in a romance with Gaga and his relationship with Shayk isn't in trouble.

The gossip media is constantly trying to create new milestones in the relationship between the A Star Is Born co-stars, despite their relationship being friendly and professional. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop debunked a story about Gaga asking Cooper to marry her. Last week, we busted another bogus report alleging Gaga might be pregnant with Cooper's baby.

Earlier this week, Gossip Cop shot down a phony article claiming Shayk was forcing Cooper to choose between her and Gaga. This ongoing narrative keeps getting increasingly ridiculous. This latest article involving the co-stars house-hunting together is yet more fiction.

More on Gossip Cop:

Jessica Simpson Getting Plastic Surgery Following Birth Of Third Baby?

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Kids "Love" Jennifer Aniston?

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal?