One of this week's tabloids claims Britney Spears is demanding that her boyfriend Sam Asghari propose to her. The story is completely untrue. Gossip Cop can correct it.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

"Britney To Sam: It's Now Or Never!" reads a headline in the latest issue of OK! The accompanying article says the singer is desperate for her boyfriend to pop the question, but he doesn't think the timing is right since her father Jamie is still recovering after suffering a ruptured colon in December. Spears' dad has been her conservator for more than a decade, and would likely need to give his permission before she can tie the knot.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Spears' father nearly died as a result of his medical condition, and the singer has canceled her Las Vegas residency to be by his side and help him get well. As a result, a supposed source tells the magazine, "Sam wants to wait until they're on a more grounded path, but his stalling has made her nervous that it's never going to happen." The alleged insider adds, "The growing view is that Sam needs to propose now or risk Brit walking away, though there's no doubt the breakup would leave her heartbroken."

The tabloid's story isn't particularly logical. When Spears announced in January that she's taking an "indefinite work hiatus," the singer explained that she's putting her "full focus and energy" on helping her father recover. In addition to canceling her Las Vegas residency, Spears also postponed the release of a new album she had in the works. The idea that she's eager to walk down the aisle at this time simply doesn't make sense. As she herself noted, her father is on the mend but "still has a long road ahead of him," and she's only concerned with his well-being at the moment.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Spears, who wasn't able to speak on the record, but confirms that the outlet's story is untrue. The singer simply isn't pressuring her boyfriend to propose. OK! is the same tabloid we busted in December for falsely claiming Spears and Asghari were having a secret wedding in her home state of Louisiana. That never happened.

Back in 2017, Gossip Cop called out the publication for wrongly reporting Spears was pregnant with Asghari's baby following a "secret wedding" in Hawaii. It's clear the unreliable outlet comes up with new storylines on a whim. This latest one about Spears demanding her boyfriend marry her is more nonsense.

