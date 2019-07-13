In the wake of her recent stint at an "all-encompassing treatment center" for some mental health maintenance, Britney Spears has spent much of the summer focused on getting into great shape, physically -- a journey she's been sharing regularly on social media.

On Friday, July 12, the singer posted her latest selfie/workout video on Instagram. This one was inspired by one of her own songs -- a cover of Suzanne Vega's 1987 hit, "Tom's Diner."

"This song came out when I was 6 years old," Britney wrote alongside the clip, which showed her doing squats, fast side reaches and rowing with a resistance band.

"I was listening to it one day in my car, and called my manager and said 'hey this song is cool' … so I recorded it …. but forgot until my phone pulled it up the other day and I was like, damn forgot about that 🤦‍♀️," she continued in the post, adding, "Either way, great song!!!"

According to People, Brit's cover was a team effort remix with help from Italian singer, producer and DJ, Giorgio Moroder that landed in 2015.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the track that year, Giorgio recalled that he was happily surprised to hear from the hitmaker when she approached him about collaborating.

"Britney came to my management company with the idea to do a particular song with me, which was interesting because usually it's the other way, with the producer offering a song," he said (via People).

In other recent social media posts pegged to fitness, Brit's shown off pics from a bike ride with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, shared how she avoids "bulking up" when she exercises and offered menu tips that she says have helped her lose weight.

The 37-year-old also remained mired in a battle to regain control of her personal life and finances as a judge looks into whether the conservatorship she's been under for years is still in her best interest.

Britney's father, Jaimie Spears, reportedly wants her to remain under the conservatorship, which he helms, and has been working to expand its jurisdiction to other states. Britney, meanwhile, reportedly wants more freedom.