Britney Spears is riding into the sunset with her man.

On Saturday, the pop star posted a photo to Instagram of her and her beau, Sam Asghari, taking a break from a bicycle ride around the neighborhood.

"I'm so blessed to have this in my neighborhood," she captioned the image that shows a movie-worthy pond behind her.

She added that she just got a "new bike," and "it feels like a piece of heaven !!!"

Sam shared the same image, captioning it with emojis of bikes and superheroes.

Britney and Sam's relationship has certainly been heating up. Last month she publicly declared her love for her man while posting a series of selfies.

"It's great for Britney to spend time with Sam. He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants," a source recently told People magazine. "He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney."

The couple's day out came just days after Britney attended her son Sean Preston's 8th grade graduation.

"She was very happy to be a part of the graduation," a source told PEOPLE. "Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school. They take their school work very seriously."

It seems that Sam has been a rock of support for her lady love so far this year, a year that has been a bit of a roller coaster.

In January, she revealed that she was calling off her planned Las Vegas residency show due to her father's health. In the spring, she checked into a mental health facility and told her fans "all is well."

However, in May, according to TMZ, she told a judge that she wanted to break free of the conservatorship that's controlled and guided her life for the last 11 years. TMZ said she allegedly told the judge that her father, who controls the conservatorship, "committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs." The website added that Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, made the same allegation.