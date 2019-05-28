ICYMI: The month in music for May 2019

Britney Spears' conservatorship back in the spotlight

Britney Spears legal drama unfolded all May long. On May 10, the pop star reportedly told a Los Angeles judge in a closed-court session that her father, Jamie Spears, had her committed to a mental health facility this spring against her will and forced her to take medication. Britney also reportedly made it clear that she wants more freedom and also would like for the conservatorship -- which her father has overseen since her 2008 breakdown -- to end. A judge ultimately denied her requests but ordered an independent evaluation of her situation, keeping Jamie in charge and in control. Then on May 22, Jamie told the court he was seeking to extend the conservatorship to Louisiana, Florida and Hawaii -- all places California-based Britney likes to visit. Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also this month shared that the singer has no plans to perform again "in the near future" and confirmed that her Las Vegas residency is off.

RELATED: Stars who've had Las Vegas residencies