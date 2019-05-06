Kelly Clarkson is a trooper.

Hours after hosting and performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1 while in incredible pain, the pop star underwent surgery to remove her appendix.

Though things went well -- Kelly tweeted the next day that she "nailed the surgery early this morning, & [am] feeling awesome now!" -- days later, Kelly's not feeling so hot as her body continues to heal.

"Quick recap... recovering after surgery super duper sucks," she tweeted late on May 5.

"Turns out I don't 'rest' well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I'd just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near," she added.

The "The Voice" coach was suffering from appendicitis all week during rehearsals ahead of the BBMAs and didn't seek treatment until after the show. She flew to Los Angeles immediately afterward and underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain," she admitted via Twitter the day she had surgery. "BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix." She added the hashtag #TheShowMustGoOn.

The same weekend Kelly was recovering from surgery, her animated movie "UglyDolls" opened at the box office with $8.5 million, Deadline reported.