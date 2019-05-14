Selena Gomez makes a stunning Cannes debut, plus more news

Selena Gomez hits the Cannes red carpet for the first time

Need proof that break from the spotlight served Selena Gomez well? Look no further than the 26-year-old's Cannes Film Festival debut, which the singer and actress made on Tuesday, May 14, as the French film event got underway with its opening ceremony and the premiere of her new Jim Jarmusch horror-comedy film, "The Dead Don't Die." The picture of Hollywood elegance, Selena stepped out in an all white bustier and textured, long skirt, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, which she accented with jewelry from Bulgari -- including an 88.16-carat diamond necklace -- according to People. As the singer and actress' makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared on Instagram, Selena's bright red lip and icy eye makeup was all Marc Jacobs. Selena, meanwhile, seemed to be feelin' a bit zombie-esque before she headed to her glam session, giving the camera a healthy snarl for a selfie she posted before the premiere. "Hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captioned the shot. After taking time away from the public sphere to tackle her anxiety and depression last year, Selena has cautiously returned, bit by bit, while making time for her family and friends and continuing to focus on her mental health. This spring marked her first red-carpet appearance since her 2018 hospitalization -- at WE Day in Los Angeles -- as well as a foray into swimsuit design for her friend, Theresa Mingus' new line. "The Dead Don't Die," which features a seriously all-star cast including Bill Murray, Carol Kane, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi, Chloe Sevigny and even Iggy Pop (a zombie natural), opens in the U.S. on June 14.

