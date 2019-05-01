Selena Gomez debuts swimsuit designed to cover transplant scar, plus more news

Selena Gomez designs scar-covering swimsuit

For years, Selena Gomez counted her assistant-turned-bestie, Theresa Mingus, as an important part of her support system. Now, the singer -- who recently endured a kidney transplant and battles with lupus-related depression and anxiety -- is in support mode for Theresa. Ahead of the Thursday, May 2, launch of Theresa's first swimwear line, Selena designed three custom suits for the collection, according to People. Dubbed "Selena x Krahs Swim," the line is aimed at flattering every size and shape without being too pricey (they range from $39.99 to $69.99) Selena's items include a one-piece, a pair of high-waisted bottoms and a sexy, low-cut bikini top, according to People. She told the magazine she designed them in the hopes of creating something that could cover up the scar left by her transplant surgery. "I did have a really good time designing," she told People. "It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I've had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that's been and make me feel comfortable." She continued: "Every woman wants to feel sexy. Every woman wants to feel confident and beautiful," Mingus tells Gomez during a video they filmed together. "I definitely want to have a variety of different pieces so everyone can wear them." Selena also took some time ahead of the launch to post about her friendship with Theresa. Sharing an old black and white photo of the two, the singer wrote, "I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends. She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you."

For more on Selena, check out The Daily Buzz