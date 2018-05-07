Stars celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2018

Being a mother is really like having thousand jobs in one: guidance counselor, chef, teacher, nurse, maid, personal stylist... the list goes on and on! To mark Mother's Day on May 13, 2018, Wonderwall.com is revealing the celebrity moms who are celebrating their very first Mother's Day this year, starting with Mindy Kaling. The "Mindy Project" alum welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine Swati Kaling, as a single mom on Dec. 15, 2017. Keep reading to see what other stars are celebrating this year!

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2018