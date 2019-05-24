ICYMI: The week in TV for May 19-25

"American Idol" finale ends in an upset, Katy Perry might have accidentally hinted at why

Laine Hardy pulled off a surprise upset over presumed frontrunner Alejandro Aranda -- the judges' clear favorite -- on the Season 17 finale of "American Idol" on May 19. Laine's victory might have had something to do with the fact that he performed covers of popular songs that resonated more with voters, whereas Alejandro performed four of his own original songs, which wowed the judges but ultimately failed to make an impact with "AI" fans. Said judge Katy Perry on the subject of original songs on the show, "Some would say in the past, 'American Idol'... is a bit of a karaoke show. Not anymore. When people like you come on, you bring original music. You bring artistry, and you make the stakes even higher."

RELATED: "American Idol" contestants: Where are they now?