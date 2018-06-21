Caitlyn Jenner is still not launching a talk show, despite a report that's strikingly similar to an untrue 2017 story. Gossip Cop can bust it. This appears to be yet another falsehood from a site that has peddled many about the star.

"Watch Out, Kris! Caitlyn Jenner Plans To Launch Her Own Talk Show After Ex's Chat Fest Flop," RadarOnline announces in a headline on Tuesday. The website quotes a so-called "source," who contends, "Cait has been plotting her next move for some time now, and she's completely set on landing a show of her own." The supposed snitch claims Jenner sees the venture as a "way to give people who haven't been heard a platform to tell their story, while getting back in favor with the LGBTQ community at the same time."

But that's allegedly not her only motivation. The blog also asserts Jenner wants to outdo her famous family members. Ex-wife Kris Jenner's eponymous talk show was essentially canceled in 2014 after a six-week test run the summer before. And in 2016, former stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian's show "Kocktails with Khloe" ended after 14 episodes.

"Cait's convinced this is going to be more successful than both Kris and Khloe's shows," maintains the blog's alleged insider, who further claims Jenner is "even toying with the idea of calling it 'Cocktails with Caitlyn.'" It's further said Jenner is already "pitching the idea to networks," and is willing to "sink her own money into this because she's so determined to make it a hit." What's not mentioned, though, is how a baby fits into these plans.

After all, just days ago the website insisted Jenner had "top secret adoption plans" with Sophia Hutchins. Curiously, nothing is said about that now. Similarly, nothing is said about Jenner moving to Idaho and doing a reality show there, which was a claim the outlet made more than six months ago. How does that jive with doing a talk show? It doesn't. The online publication's contentions are inconsistent because RadarOnline seems to make it up as its goes along.

In fact, the site first claimed, albeit wrongly, that Jenner wanted to do a talk show back in April 2017, more than a full year ago. Much like now, a headline exclaimed, "Kris Diss! Caitlyn Jenner Launches New Talk Show." It was even alleged she was already in "negotiations with a production studio." But the "I Am Cait" star never launched a talk show then, and Gossip Cop has learned she still doesn't intend to now.

While the blog relied on an anonymous "insider" for its inaccurate story last year, and now similarly cites an unnamed "source," both times Gossip Cop was able to speak directly with Jenner's camp. And her spokesperson again tells us it's "not true" she wants to do a talk show. By the way, the website doesn't bother to explain what ever happened to the previous talk show plans, probably because they were nonexistent, just like now.

