Celebs who were born on St. Patrick's Day

For some celebs, St. Patrick's Day is more than just a day to wear green, honor the patron saint of Ireland and go out on the town with your pals -- it's their birthday! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the celebrities who came into this world on March 17, otherwise known as Saint Patty's Day... starting with this ageless wonder... Golden Globe-nominated actor and original Brat Pack member Rob Lowe was born on March 17, 1964, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Stars who are ageless wonders