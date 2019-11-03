Elsa Pataky has a new fitness book coming out, and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, is clearly all for it.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

In a hilarious new Instagram video, the "Thor" star promotes his wife's upcoming release, pretending to be her.

"My wife wrote a book it's terrific check it out and pre order at Elsas bio," he captioned it.

In the video, he first declares that he is Elsa and that he wrote a book. After discussing the health and fitness publication, he demonstrates some arm exercises, using the book copy as a barbell. Then, he suggests using it to play catch with the dog, tossing it at his beloved canine, Sunny.

The Spanish actress also shared the video to her page.

"Here is the first copy of my book, being tested by some loon 🤣❤️! I hope you love it as much as @chrishemsworth! " she captioned it.

"Strong" is set to be released November 26, and is all about living a healthy lifestyle. It includes information about nutrition, exercises. The ebook can be preordered on Amazon or Apple Books.