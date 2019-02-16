Chrissy Teigen trolls John Legend with jokey cheating comment
When it comes to Chrissy Teigen's hilarious social media trolling, even her own husband's not safe.
On Friday, Feb. 15, the cookbook author and model shared a photo of her 8-month-old son, Miles, looking especially adorable in a tiny tuxedo and matching kicks.
"Someone had a wonderful valentine's dinner with @alanavanderaa and @chrishimmm! maybe he will fit into these shoes by next v-day," she captioned the pic.
Soon, her husband, John Legend, noticed the post and commented, "He is me!"
Not wasting a minute on her comeback, Chrissy replied: "@johnlegend it's important to cheat with people who look like your husband."
The "d'oh!" factor was quickly appreciated by Chrissy's followers -- as well as a handful of celebs.
"Honey I Shrunk John Legend — coming to theaters this spring," cracked Katharine McPhee.
"WOW I approve of this content," added Halle Berry.
As Us Weekly reminds us, it's hardly Chrissy's first stab at trolling her man.
After a meme showing side-by-side pics of John Legend and the animated character Arthur went viral this past summer, she posted a photo of the couple's other child, Luna, with an Arthur doll in her hand.
"Luna and daddy," Chrissy captioned the pic.
She shared a similarly biting but funny thought on the couple's recent anniversary, when John announced he was headed for the next season of "The Voice" the same day Chrissy was debuting a new cookware line.
"12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married," she wrote on Instagram at the time, according to Us. "We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created. But you are an a-hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."
