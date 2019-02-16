When it comes to Chrissy Teigen's hilarious social media trolling, even her own husband's not safe.

On Friday, Feb. 15, the cookbook author and model shared a photo of her 8-month-old son, Miles, looking especially adorable in a tiny tuxedo and matching kicks.

"Someone had a wonderful valentine's dinner with @alanavanderaa and @chrishimmm! maybe he will fit into these shoes by next v-day," she captioned the pic.

Soon, her husband, John Legend, noticed the post and commented, "He is me!"

Not wasting a minute on her comeback, Chrissy replied: "@johnlegend it's important to cheat with people who look like your husband."

The "d'oh!" factor was quickly appreciated by Chrissy's followers -- as well as a handful of celebs.

"Honey I Shrunk John Legend — coming to theaters this spring," cracked Katharine McPhee.

"WOW I approve of this content," added Halle Berry.

As Us Weekly reminds us, it's hardly Chrissy's first stab at trolling her man.

After a meme showing side-by-side pics of John Legend and the animated character Arthur went viral this past summer, she posted a photo of the couple's other child, Luna, with an Arthur doll in her hand.

"Luna and daddy," Chrissy captioned the pic.

She shared a similarly biting but funny thought on the couple's recent anniversary, when John announced he was headed for the next season of "The Voice" the same day Chrissy was debuting a new cookware line.

"12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married," she wrote on Instagram at the time, according to Us. "We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created. But you are an a-hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."