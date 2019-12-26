Demi Lovato gave herself a special gift this season: a tattoo representing a "rebirth of spirit."

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Rome-based tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi shared a photo of the piece, located just beneath demi's neck, on Instagram this week. In the caption, Alessandro explained he and Demi developed the image -- an angel being hoisted up by three birds -- as a team.

"For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 'Divine Feminine' ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈," he began.

He went on to say the piece is meant to "represent a rebirth of the spirit," explaining: "The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher [sic] state of consciousness."

At the end, he congratulated the singer on her "inspiring journey."

As Demi's openly shared with fans, that "journey" has involved struggles with eating disorders and substance abuse as well as depression and bipolar disorder. In 2018, a drug overdose nearly killed the star, who was left comatose and hospitalized.

She later sought in-patient treatment for her addiction issues.

The new ink sits near another meaningful tattoo -- the lyric, "now I'm a warrior," which is written in cursive on her shoulder blade.

Among the other 20-plus tattoos Demi's gotten since her first one at age 16 are words like "stay" and "strong" (one on each of her wrists), "survivor" (on her neck) and "faith" on her forearm, according to Refinery29.

If the new ink has anything to do with Demi's recent split from Austin Wilson after just a month of dating, we're guessing the singer will keep that info to herself.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Her last Instagram post surfaced shortly after news of her romance with Austin made headlines. It was an image of an empty black screen and a caption that read, "next time you hear from me, I'll be singing."

It was one of multiple recent teaser posts she shared in recent months that hinted she has a new album in the works. It would mark her first full-length recording since 2017's "Tell Me You Love Me."