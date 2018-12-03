Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi buying a home in Australia? That's the claim in one of this week's tabloids. Gossip Cop, however, can debunk the report about them dropping big bucks for a house Down Under.

In Touch alleges it has an "insider" who shares, "They put an offer in on a $20 million estate near Portia's family home in Horsham, Victoria." The supposed source adds, "[Portia] really wants to spend at least six months a year there for a few years, then they can think about living there full time." The problem, contends the purported "insider," is that "California is home to [DeGeneres] and she can't imagine permanently moving to the other side of the world."

Actually, the bigger problem here is that the entire article, which was picked up by its the magazine Closer, is made-up. Among the clues the story is fabricated is that the supposed "insider" claims to know de Rossi and DeGeneres made an offer on a $20 million house and yet the source cannot provide any details about the home. How big is it? How many bedrooms does it have? Does it have great views or special amenities like a pool? How many acres does it sit on?

Gossip Cop looked into the report, even calling realtors in Horsham to ask whether they heard about de Rossi and DeGeneres making an offer on a $20 million home, and not one could confirm the claim. Additionally, we reached out to an impeccable DeGeneres source, who assures us the latest rumor is "not true." And while DeGeneres shot several shows in Australia back in 2013, and expressed how much she loved it there, she's not putting down roots there.

In Touch does not have a stellar track record when it comes to reporting about the couple. In January 2017, for example, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid when it published a fabricated article that asserted DeGeneres and de Rossi were having a baby and "starting a family." In that story, it was alleged de Rossi may carry the child, but they were also open to using a surrogate or adopting a baby from DeGeneres' hometown of New Orleans. Our insider guaranteed the magazine's premise was false, and nearly two years later, it's clear the publication's tale was 100 percent untrue.

Gossip Cop also corrected the outlet when it published a fabricated article in June 2017 that maintained DeGeneres and de Rossi were getting a $360 million divorce. A year and a half after that report, it's obvious that story was a complete falsehood, too. Much like those tall tales, the latest claim about the couple offering $20 million for some vaguely described home in Australia is similarly wrong.

