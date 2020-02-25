Female singers of the '90s: Where are they now?

Where has the time gone? The '90s was a pivotal time for female singers, with many entering the spotlight throughout the decade. Among the most beloved to debut? Singer-songwriter Jewel, whose first album, "Pieces of You," came out 25 years ago! Thanks to her catchy singles like "Who Will Save Your Soul," "Foolish Games" and "You Were Meant for Me" -- not to mention her memorable moniker -- Jewel became a household name. In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Pieces of You" on Feb. 28, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the incredible female singers of the '90s to find out what they've been up to since they hit the scene. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Musicians with the most Grammy wins of all time