George Clooney did not tell his wife Amal he wants to have twins again, despite a made-up tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct this claim. The actor himself has already said he's done having children.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

The latest issue of Heat features the headline, "More Twins For George and Amal," and suggests that the family of four "could be about to become six." The unreliable magazine says that in the year since the Clooneys welcomed a baby boy and girl, "they want to do it all over again." An alleged insider then tells the outlet, "George told Amal he would be happy to have more. And, in an ideal world, they would have twins again."

Although it's true that the actor loves fatherhood, as he's said in several interviews, the notion that he wants another set of twins simply isn't the case. Last October, Clooney told "Extra" that he has no plans to expand his family. When a reporter for the entertainment news show asked the actor if he was "done at two," he definitively answered, "Done!"

Meanwhile, Amal told The Hollywood Reporter last September that she's not looking to go through another pregnancy. When asked if she'd like more kids, the human rights lawyer shook her head and said, "I'm 39. I already had them quite late." Despite what the magazine's anonymous and untraceable "source" claims, the Clooneys themselves have confirmed on the record they're not having more babies. Also kep in mind, Amal's recent Vogue cover story noted that "balancing motherhood and a career is a work in progress." Caring for two infants is already a handful for the busy spouses.

For whatever reason, the tabloids consistently push this phony premise about the famous couple planning to have more children. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted Woman's Day for falsely claiming that Clooney was begging his wife for more babies. Last December, OK! wrongly reported that Amal was pregnant with twins again. The couple's words on the subject have ruled out the first article, while the passage of time has disproven the second one.

Conclusion: Heat wants readers to believe that an unnamed and seemingly nonexistent source knows more about the Clooneys' family plans than the spouses themselves. However, the actor and human rights attorney have both confirmed they're more than happy being parents to one set of twins. Amal even explained that her age is a deciding factor when it comes to not having more children. Gossip Cop will take the word of the subjects of this article, not the alleged "insider" gossiping about them.

