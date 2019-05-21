Goldie Hawn has not been "dumped" by Kurt Russell after 36 years together, despite a false tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the split rumors. The happy couple is still together.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

According to the Globe, however, the actor recently broke up with his longtime partner over the phone. A supposed source tells the magazine, "Goldie really believed she and Kurt would be together for the rest of their lives. She could never imagine something like this coming! It must have been heartbreaking."

The alleged insider further contends that Hawn had been shopping for an engagement ring just a few weeks ago, but Russell "delivered the devastating news" shortly after. "This has got to be like an emotional punch to the gut for Goldie," adds the seemingly phony source. "Her whole world must be crumbling around her!"

The unreliable tabloid doesn't give any explanation as to why Russell supposedly dumped Hawn after nearly four decades together. Unfortunately, that didn't stop New Idea from publishing the bogus story on its website without bothering to do any fact-checking. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the couple, who wasn't able to speak on the record, but assures us there's no truth to the outlet's report. We're told the two stars are still going strong.

It's worth noting, Hawn and Russell celebrated the actor's birthday in Hawaii just two months ago. The actress posted an Instagram video of the two going wine tasting in Maui, along with the caption, "Happy birthday my honey! I love you." The actress's social media page is filled with additional photos and videos of her and Russell enjoying their life together. The magazine's report, which provides zero evidence or even a reason for the so-called "split," is baseless.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a tabloid has alleged the longtime partners had went their separate ways. Last November, Gossip Cop busted the Globe's sister publication, OK!, for falsely claiming Hawn and Russell were calling it quits after years of jealousy and "constant fighting." The passage of time has completely disproven that phony narrative.

Also last November, Gossip Cop called out the magazine's other sister outlet, Star, for wrongly reporting that Hawn and Russell were living separate lives and headed for a split. That storyline never panned out either. This latest article, which claims the actor dumped his partner of 36 years over the phone, is equally false and might be the most absurd scenario yet.

More on Gossip Cop:

Brie Larson Rumors

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Becoming The Next Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Getting Married Again?